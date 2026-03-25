Staff of 'amazing people' help women through recovery at The Haven

Natasha Polito has been in the 90-day residential program at The Haven for 60 days.

The Haven is a women's only drug and alcohol treatment center, which was appealing to her.

So was the Intensive Outpatient Program (I.O.P.) she'll transition to after her 90 days are up.

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"I heard a lot of positive things about here, that a lot of girls can go into I.O.P. after they get out of here, and they have an extension of the program," Natasha said. "That's what I needed. I didn't need short-term care. I needed a higher level of care."

Natasha says The Haven, which launched in 1970, offers a lot of support, not only from a qualified staff, but from other women who are going through the same struggles with addiction.

"Some of them are further along in what they're doing than I am," she said. "I didn't know what to expect. I was scared coming here, thinking they were going to judge me for my past. No, they've been very helpful."

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Aimee Graves, CEO of The Haven, describes her staff of 80 professionals dedicated to helping these women through their recovery as "amazing people."

"People come with a passion and a real care to make a difference in women's lives," she said.

Natasha's motivation is her 2-month-old son.

"I want to get myself better so I can be the mom he needs," she said.

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Natasha feels strongly that The Haven is the place to accomplish her goal.

"If I can set a positive foundation for him, then I'm doing something right," Natasha said. "I want to be around for many years to see him grow."

If you'd like to help with "The Haven's Mission," you can donate directly by clicking this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.