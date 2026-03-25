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Staff of 'amazing people' help women through recovery at The Haven

Aimee Graves, CEO of The Haven, describes her staff of 80 professionals dedicated to helping these women through their recovery as "amazing people."
Staff of 'amazing people' help women through recovery at The Haven
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Natasha Polito has been in the 90-day residential program at The Haven for 60 days.

The Haven is a women's only drug and alcohol treatment center, which was appealing to her.

So was the Intensive Outpatient Program (I.O.P.) she'll transition to after her 90 days are up.

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"I heard a lot of positive things about here, that a lot of girls can go into I.O.P. after they get out of here, and they have an extension of the program," Natasha said. "That's what I needed. I didn't need short-term care. I needed a higher level of care."

Natasha says The Haven, which launched in 1970, offers a lot of support, not only from a qualified staff, but from other women who are going through the same struggles with addiction.

"Some of them are further along in what they're doing than I am," she said. "I didn't know what to expect. I was scared coming here, thinking they were going to judge me for my past. No, they've been very helpful."

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Aimee Graves, CEO of The Haven, describes her staff of 80 professionals dedicated to helping these women through their recovery as "amazing people."

"People come with a passion and a real care to make a difference in women's lives," she said.

Natasha's motivation is her 2-month-old son.

"I want to get myself better so I can be the mom he needs," she said.

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Natasha feels strongly that The Haven is the place to accomplish her goal.

"If I can set a positive foundation for him, then I'm doing something right," Natasha said. "I want to be around for many years to see him grow."

If you'd like to help with "The Haven's Mission," you can donate directly by clicking this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $285,328.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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