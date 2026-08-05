Southside nonprofit provides free primary health care to people in need

A new month brings a new KGUN 9 Giving Project nonprofit. For August, we're shining a light on the work being done at Clínica Amistad.

Its mission is to provide free primary health care, preventive services, and education to people in need, who don't have access to health care.

Clínica Amistad has been a lifeline since 2003. Located off Irvington near South 6th Avenue, the clinic fills the gap, offering free healthcare at zero cost to the patient.

Clínica Amistad

In the past fiscal year, they've provided nearly 3,200 patient visits to more than 1,000 individuals. This spring, they welcomed 169 new patients, many who had been turned away elsewhere.

Consider making a small donation to Clínica Amistad. Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500.