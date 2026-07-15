Small army of employees, volunteers care for 680 pigs at Ironwood sanctuary

More than 50 full-time and part-time employees help care for the 680 pot-bellied pigs at the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary north of Marana.

"It's a huge undertaking," said Mary Schanz, who, with her husband Ben Watkins, founded Ironwood Pig Sanctuary 25 years ago.

"It's only gotten worse and worse because people continue to breed them, people continue to not separate the males from the females. I just could not have imagined this."

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Schanz said many of the pigs at the sanctuary were surrendered because HOA rules don't allow owners to have pot-bellied pigs.

Many of the pigs on the 30-acre sanctuary also have health issues.

"We spend about $50,000 a month on vet bills," Schanz said.

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Ironwood Pig Sanctuary relies heavily on donations.

About two-thirds of its $3-million operating budget comes from donations.



You can donate to Ironwood Pig Sanctuary directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in the "Giving Project," The Community Foundation For Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

"A lot of people don't even know we're here," Schanz said. "They don't even know there's a problem with pigs. But it's a huge, huge problem."