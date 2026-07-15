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Small army of employees, volunteers care for 680 pigs at Ironwood sanctuary

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KGUN 9
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More than 50 full-time and part-time employees help care for the 680 pot-bellied pigs at the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary north of Marana.

"It's a huge undertaking," said Mary Schanz, who, with her husband Ben Watkins, founded Ironwood Pig Sanctuary 25 years ago.

"It's only gotten worse and worse because people continue to breed them, people continue to not separate the males from the females. I just could not have imagined this."

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Schanz said many of the pigs at the sanctuary were surrendered because HOA rules don't allow owners to have pot-bellied pigs.

Many of the pigs on the 30-acre sanctuary also have health issues.

"We spend about $50,000 a month on vet bills," Schanz said.

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Ironwood Pig Sanctuary relies heavily on donations.

About two-thirds of its $3-million operating budget comes from donations.
      
You can donate to Ironwood Pig Sanctuary directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in the "Giving Project," The Community Foundation For Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

"A lot of people don't even know we're here," Schanz said. "They don't even know there's a problem with pigs. But it's a huge, huge problem."

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026
  • $4,404 - June 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $332,106.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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