'Quite an honor:' Veteran takes flight of a lifetime through nonprofit

Last week, KGUN 9 showed viewers the return of Honor Flight Southern Arizona's 36th flight.

Among the 23 veterans returning from their visit to Washington D.C.: 97-year-old Korean War veteran John Carlstrom.

"This is really quite an honor and I'll remember it always," Carlstrom said.

KGUN first met Carlstrom back in early April, when he thanked 7th and 8th graders from Legacy Traditional School, Northwest, for their fundraising efforts to help him go on the flight.

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Carlstrom and 22 other veterans received a heroes' welcome at Tucson International after returning from visiting the memorials dedicated to their service in Washington D.C.

Now 97, Carlstrom served in the Army from 1950 to 1957.

He said he was moved by seeing the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and by the Korean War Memorial.

"I wouldn't pass this up for anything," Carlstrom said. "This is a wonderful experience. Did honor to those who gave everything."

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Carlstrom was greeted on his return by his daughter, Nancy, who knew what the Honor Flight meant to her father.

"(It was) a dream of his to go, and he never thought that he would be able to, but then it was made possible," she said about her father.

Carlstrom wanted to encourage other veterans to sign up for the Honor Flight.

He also wanted to thank Honor Flight Southern Arizona for a smooth trip for him, the other 22 veterans, and all of their guardians.

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"For them to try to manage 50 or 53 people gets kind of trying, and they handled it perfectly," Carlstrom said.

Thanks to generous donations, veterans go on their honor flights for free.

Those who would like to donate to Honor Flight can donate directly through the nonprofit's website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.