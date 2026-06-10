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'Quite an honor:' Veteran takes flight of a lifetime through nonprofit

Honor Flight Southern Arizona helps veterans like 97-year-old John Carlstrom get to Washington D.C., to visit the city's memorials.
'Quite an honor:' Veteran takes flight of a lifetime through nonprofit
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Last week, KGUN 9 showed viewers the return of Honor Flight Southern Arizona's 36th flight.

Among the 23 veterans returning from their visit to Washington D.C.: 97-year-old Korean War veteran John Carlstrom.

"This is really quite an honor and I'll remember it always," Carlstrom said.

KGUN first met Carlstrom back in early April, when he thanked 7th and 8th graders from Legacy Traditional School, Northwest, for their fundraising efforts to help him go on the flight.

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Carlstrom and 22 other veterans received a heroes' welcome at Tucson International after returning from visiting the memorials dedicated to their service in Washington D.C.

Now 97, Carlstrom served in the Army from 1950 to 1957.

He said he was moved by seeing the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and by the Korean War Memorial.

"I wouldn't pass this up for anything," Carlstrom said. "This is a wonderful experience. Did honor to those who gave everything."

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Carlstrom was greeted on his return by his daughter, Nancy, who knew what the Honor Flight meant to her father.

"(It was) a dream of his to go, and he never thought that he would be able to, but then it was made possible," she said about her father.

Carlstrom wanted to encourage other veterans to sign up for the Honor Flight.

He also wanted to thank Honor Flight Southern Arizona for a smooth trip for him, the other 22 veterans, and all of their guardians.

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"For them to try to manage 50 or 53 people gets kind of trying, and they handled it perfectly," Carlstrom said.

Thanks to generous donations, veterans go on their honor flights for free.

Those who would like to donate to Honor Flight can donate directly through the nonprofit's website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $327,702.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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