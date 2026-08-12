Nonprofit fills a void for Southside residents without health insurance

Nicole Glasner, executive director for Clínica Amistad, remembers clearly how the nonprofit got its start.

"There were folks out there who weren't receiving the care they needed and it was because they had no insurance," Glasner said. "So, they were falling through the cracks. They were struggling between paying rent and getting healthcare. So, they were really being left behind."

Clínica Amistad, a free health clinic that serves Tucson's low-income, uninsured community, launched in 2003.

Today, it continues to serve the Southside and South Tucson at its location at Irvington and South Sixth Avenue, next to El Pueblo Activity Center.



"We have volunteer doctors who provide all of our healthcare," Glasner said. "That's really what sets us apart from a lot of things."

While Clínica Amistad sees patients 13 days a month, they're only open after regular doctors' hours, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, as well as the first Saturday of each month.

"I love hearing our patient stories," Glasner said. "Our patient stories will say that we are a lifeline. We are the reason they can finally take care of themselves. They didn't know they were sick, (or) they knew they were really sick. They had nowhere to go and they hear about us."

Clínica Amistad relies entirely on donations and grants.

You can donate directly to the nonprofit here.



Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will match the first $500 in donations.

