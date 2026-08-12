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Nonprofit fills a void for Southside residents without health insurance

Clínica Amistad, a free health clinic that serves Tucson's low-income, uninsured community, launched in 2003.
Nonprofit fills a void for Southside residents without health insurance
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Nicole Glasner, executive director for Clínica Amistad, remembers clearly how the nonprofit got its start.

"There were folks out there who weren't receiving the care they needed and it was because they had no insurance," Glasner said. "So, they were falling through the cracks. They were struggling between paying rent and getting healthcare. So, they were really being left behind."

Clínica Amistad, a free health clinic that serves Tucson's low-income, uninsured community, launched in 2003.

Today, it continues to serve the Southside and South Tucson at its location at Irvington and South Sixth Avenue, next to El Pueblo Activity Center.
  
"We have volunteer doctors who provide all of our healthcare," Glasner said. "That's really what sets us apart from a lot of things."

While Clínica Amistad sees patients 13 days a month, they're only open after regular doctors' hours, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, as well as the first Saturday of each month.

"I love hearing our patient stories," Glasner said. "Our patient stories will say that we are a lifeline. We are the reason they can finally take care of themselves. They didn't know they were sick, (or) they knew they were really sick. They had nowhere to go and they hear about us."

Clínica Amistad relies entirely on donations and grants.

You can donate directly to the nonprofit here.
      
Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026
  • $4,404 - June 2026
  • $4,500 - July 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $336,606.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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