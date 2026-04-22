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Nonprofit advocates for victims of sexual assault at vulnerable moments

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KGUN 9
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Dana Taylor is a sexual assault survivor and credits The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault with helping her through a traumatic time.

"The ability to have my hand held, to be taken to the police department, to have help in the hospital, to be believed," Taylor said, sharing all the things SACASA did for her.

Taylor said the advocacy role of SACASA is super critical. Crisis advocates like Ambar Luna were there to offer her immediate support.

"We are there for them at one of their lowest and most vulnerable points in their lives and usually we're one of the first people that they meet after this has happened," Luna said. "So, we are there to advocate for them, provide support, provide them resources and let them know that they're not alone."

All of SACASA's services are provided free of charge.

That includes its 24-hour Sexual Assault Response Service.

A SARS advocate will respond to any Tucson hospital emergency room to provide survivors with immediate crisis intervention and advocacy.

The victim can receive a medical forensic exam performed by a sexual assault nurse examiner, like Jennifer Rose Saxton.

"The kit that I perform on that survivor will help that survivor get justice," Saxton said. "So, just my little portion, me showing up and doing that, can help the survivor."

It's immediate crisis intervention and advocacy, at no cost, thanks to SACASA.

"In so many ways it saved my life and I've got to make it worthwhile for myself and SACASA," Taylor said.

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $288,188.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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