Nonprofit advocates for victims of sexual assault at vulnerable moments

Dana Taylor is a sexual assault survivor and credits The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault with helping her through a traumatic time.

"The ability to have my hand held, to be taken to the police department, to have help in the hospital, to be believed," Taylor said, sharing all the things SACASA did for her.

Taylor said the advocacy role of SACASA is super critical. Crisis advocates like Ambar Luna were there to offer her immediate support.

"We are there for them at one of their lowest and most vulnerable points in their lives and usually we're one of the first people that they meet after this has happened," Luna said. "So, we are there to advocate for them, provide support, provide them resources and let them know that they're not alone."

All of SACASA's services are provided free of charge.

That includes its 24-hour Sexual Assault Response Service.

A SARS advocate will respond to any Tucson hospital emergency room to provide survivors with immediate crisis intervention and advocacy.

The victim can receive a medical forensic exam performed by a sexual assault nurse examiner, like Jennifer Rose Saxton.

"The kit that I perform on that survivor will help that survivor get justice," Saxton said. "So, just my little portion, me showing up and doing that, can help the survivor."

It's immediate crisis intervention and advocacy, at no cost, thanks to SACASA.

"In so many ways it saved my life and I've got to make it worthwhile for myself and SACASA," Taylor said.

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.