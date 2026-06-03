Helping veterans take flight once again through nonprofit

Once again for the month of June, KGUN 9 has tapped Honor Flight Southern Arizona as its Giving Project recipient.

As we help this organization raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C., we are about to welcome the spring Honor Flight back home.

The 36th Honor Flight Southern Arizona will land at Tucson International at 5:30 Wednesday evening.

The flight has two Korean War veterans and 21 Vietnam veterans on board.

Last June, KGUN 9 helped raise nearly $14,000 for Honor Flight to take the trip.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.