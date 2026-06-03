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Helping veterans take flight once again through nonprofit

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KGUN 9
Veterans return to Tucson from their Honor Flight in 2025.
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Posted

Once again for the month of June, KGUN 9 has tapped Honor Flight Southern Arizona as its Giving Project recipient.

As we help this organization raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C., we are about to welcome the spring Honor Flight back home.

The 36th Honor Flight Southern Arizona will land at Tucson International at 5:30 Wednesday evening.

The flight has two Korean War veterans and 21 Vietnam veterans on board.

Last June, KGUN 9 helped raise nearly $14,000 for Honor Flight to take the trip.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.    

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $326,432.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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