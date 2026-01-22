Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Food bank is where 'community comes together'

Foodbankworkers.jpg
KGUN 9
Foodbankworkers.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona distributes more than 38 million pounds of food each year.

None of that would be possible without the organization's donations and volunteers.

"I see the Food Bank as the place where the community comes together," said Natalie Jayroe, CEO of the food bank. "We're just the funnel where all of this amazing generosity comes together to do good things in the community."

That generosity translates to more than 500,000 emergency food boxes handed out last year at food bank locations across Southern Arizona, including the main location on the south side.

"It takes all those private donations that come in that fuel most of our budget," Natalie said. "Eighty percent of our support comes from private sources. It takes the volunteers that are the equivalent of 100 full-time staff members."

Natalie said they couldn't distribute more than 35 million meals without their volunteers.

"One of the really tremendous things that I get to witness is people that may be retired executives, and school kids, and fraternities and sororities coming together around the single purpose," Jayroe said. "The mission of helping to feed the community."

Head to their website to donate.

Our partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $260,328.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS