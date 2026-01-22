Food bank is where 'community comes together'

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona distributes more than 38 million pounds of food each year.

None of that would be possible without the organization's donations and volunteers.

"I see the Food Bank as the place where the community comes together," said Natalie Jayroe, CEO of the food bank. "We're just the funnel where all of this amazing generosity comes together to do good things in the community."

That generosity translates to more than 500,000 emergency food boxes handed out last year at food bank locations across Southern Arizona, including the main location on the south side.

"It takes all those private donations that come in that fuel most of our budget," Natalie said. "Eighty percent of our support comes from private sources. It takes the volunteers that are the equivalent of 100 full-time staff members."

Natalie said they couldn't distribute more than 35 million meals without their volunteers.

"One of the really tremendous things that I get to witness is people that may be retired executives, and school kids, and fraternities and sororities coming together around the single purpose," Jayroe said. "The mission of helping to feed the community."

Head to their website to donate.

Our partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.