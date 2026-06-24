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Donations will help 300 more veterans take their Honor Flights

While 23 veterans just recently returned to Tucson from Washington D.C. on the 36th Honor Flight, nearly 300 veterans in Southern Arizona are still waiting for their trip to our nation's capital.
Donations will help 300 more veterans take their Honor Flights
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While 23 veterans just recently returned to Tucson from Washington D.C. on the 36th Honor Flight, nearly 300 veterans in Southern Arizona are still waiting for their trip to our nation's capital.

"Our mission was accomplished," said Ed Dunlap, who heads up Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

The flight returned on June 3.

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"It's hard to put into words. It's just such an honor to be able to do this and to give them the recognition and the homecoming they deserve."

The 23 veterans, including 97-year-old Korean War veteran John Carlstrom, returned from Washington D.C. after touring the different war memorials.

"I wouldn't pass this up for anything," Carlstrom said. "This is a wonderful experience. Did honor to those who gave everything."

The trip was emotional for Carlstrom and for Vietnam veteran Bill Bowers.

"I struggled with my service," Bowers said. "I didn't know how to feel about it and I'm feeling good about it."

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Dunlap said donations help get these veterans on the Honor Flight.

"They are everything to us," Dunlap said. "That's how we fund this. Donations, grants, mostly donations."

Dunlap has been especially appreciative of KGUN 9's viewers, who have donated more than $26,000 in the last two years to Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

New donations will help get some of the 300 veterans waiting for their Honor Flights off the ground.

That list will grow quickly next year, when Gulf War veterans will become eligible to take an Honor Flight.

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"It's important to know, we've got to clear all of the Vietnam veterans before we start taking Gulf War veterans," Dunlap said.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $327,702.60

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