Donations will help 300 more veterans take their Honor Flights

While 23 veterans just recently returned to Tucson from Washington D.C. on the 36th Honor Flight, nearly 300 veterans in Southern Arizona are still waiting for their trip to our nation's capital.

"Our mission was accomplished," said Ed Dunlap, who heads up Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

The flight returned on June 3.

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"It's hard to put into words. It's just such an honor to be able to do this and to give them the recognition and the homecoming they deserve."

The 23 veterans, including 97-year-old Korean War veteran John Carlstrom, returned from Washington D.C. after touring the different war memorials.

"I wouldn't pass this up for anything," Carlstrom said. "This is a wonderful experience. Did honor to those who gave everything."

The trip was emotional for Carlstrom and for Vietnam veteran Bill Bowers.

"I struggled with my service," Bowers said. "I didn't know how to feel about it and I'm feeling good about it."

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Dunlap said donations help get these veterans on the Honor Flight.

"They are everything to us," Dunlap said. "That's how we fund this. Donations, grants, mostly donations."

Dunlap has been especially appreciative of KGUN 9's viewers, who have donated more than $26,000 in the last two years to Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

New donations will help get some of the 300 veterans waiting for their Honor Flights off the ground.

That list will grow quickly next year, when Gulf War veterans will become eligible to take an Honor Flight.

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"It's important to know, we've got to clear all of the Vietnam veterans before we start taking Gulf War veterans," Dunlap said.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.