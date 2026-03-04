The Haven offers hope to women dealing with addiction

The Haven is a women's drug and alcohol treatment center founded in 1970 and the nonprofit chosen for this month's Giving Project.

It provides a safe, women-only space to heal, recover and grow.

Its motto is "Recovery with Respect."

"If a woman's got to choose between taking care of her children or taking care of her own health and recovery, she's going to choose the child and the children," said Aimee Graves, CEO at The Haven. "So, we just try to eliminate that."

The Haven is unique, with substance use recovery programs designed for women, and a special focus on those who are pregnant or parenting.

Graves says The Haven impacts more than 500 women and children each year.

She says she sees a remarkable change in many of the women after going through their programs.

"You see her after 90 to 180 days later with hope, with health, with plans for her future and ways that she's got to make those goals and wishes come true," Graves said. "That is what inspires all of us."

The Haven will soon be expanding its midtown facility, making it a third larger.

Once they receive the licenses, The Haven will have beds available for women in recovery.

If you'd like to help with The Haven's mission, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.