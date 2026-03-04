Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

The Haven offers hope to women dealing with addiction

The Haven is a women's drug and alcohol treatment center founded in 1970 and the nonprofit chosen for this month's Giving Project.
The Haven offers hope to women dealing with addiction
Posted
and last updated

The Haven is a women's drug and alcohol treatment center founded in 1970 and the nonprofit chosen for this month's Giving Project.

It provides a safe, women-only space to heal, recover and grow.

Its motto is "Recovery with Respect."

"If a woman's got to choose between taking care of her children or taking care of her own health and recovery, she's going to choose the child and the children," said Aimee Graves, CEO at The Haven. "So, we just try to eliminate that."

TheHaven2.jpg

The Haven is unique, with substance use recovery programs designed for women, and a special focus on those who are pregnant or parenting.

Graves says The Haven impacts more than 500 women and children each year.

She says she sees a remarkable change in many of the women after going through their programs.

"You see her after 90 to 180 days later with hope, with health, with plans for her future and ways that she's got to make those goals and wishes come true," Graves said. "That is what inspires all of us."

TheHaven4.jpg

The Haven will soon be expanding its midtown facility, making it a third larger.

Once they receive the licenses, The Haven will have beds available for women in recovery.

If you'd like to help with The Haven's mission, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.     

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $285,328.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS