Smiles for Veterans picks up free dentures for Navy vet

Navy veteran Robert Moore hadn't seen a dentist in 21 years.

Now he is all smiles, thanks to a nonprofit that has been making a positive impact on veterans in the Tucson area for nearly a decade.

Robert recently received new dentures, free of charge, courtesy of Smiles for Veterans.

The organization arranges free dental care for any veteran who needs it.

Robert is part of the 92% of veterans who fail to qualify for VA dental care.

"We are trying to fill the gap and get the veterans the help they need," said Kristen Sevic, president of Smiles for Veterans.

As a dental technician, Kristen makes a lot of dentures for the veterans who need them.

"It's just amazing to see the transformation and how happy (they are)," Kristen said.

For Robert, it has already made a significant difference in his life.

"God bless you," he said to the dental crew who helped him.

"Just keep helping those veterans because dental care never goes out of style," Kristen said. "There's always a need for it. As long as they are in need, we are here."

Smiles for Veterans is funded by grants and donations, which help pay for the dental work for the veterans.

You can help Smiles for Veterans carry out its mission by giving a small donation.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.