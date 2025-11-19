Nonprofit's network of dental partners help fix Marine's tooth pain

For Marine veteran Lafonz Cummings, dealing with dental pain was close to unbearable.

"Having the toothache with a bad back was double trouble," Cummings said.

Thankfully for him, the nonprofit Smiles for Veterans was there to help.

The group, which arranges free dental work for veterans, was suggested to Cummings by the VA.

KGUN 9

Within a week of reaching out, he had an appointment at Graham Family Dental in midtown.

"(I) just felt so much better," Lafonz said.



Smiles for Veterans partners with dental practices across the state, like Graham Family Dental, who provide care at a reduced rate.

KGUN 9

"We get a lot of great satisfaction out of doing it," said Dr. Russell Graham of Graham Family Dental. "You know when they leave here with big smiles, that's all we need."

You can help Smiles for Veterans carry out its mission by giving a small donation.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.