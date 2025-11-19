Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Nonprofit's network of dental partners help fix Marine's tooth pain

Smiles for Veterans arranges free dental care for those who fought for our country.
Nonprofit's network of dental partners help fix Marine's tooth pain
Posted
and last updated

For Marine veteran Lafonz Cummings, dealing with dental pain was close to unbearable.

"Having the toothache with a bad back was double trouble," Cummings said.

Thankfully for him, the nonprofit Smiles for Veterans was there to help.

The group, which arranges free dental work for veterans, was suggested to Cummings by the VA.

LaFonz6.jpg

Within a week of reaching out, he had an appointment at Graham Family Dental in midtown.

"(I) just felt so much better," Lafonz said.
  
Smiles for Veterans partners with dental practices across the state, like Graham Family Dental, who provide care at a reduced rate.

LaFonz4.jpg

"We get a lot of great satisfaction out of doing it," said Dr. Russell Graham of Graham Family Dental. "You know when they leave here with big smiles, that's all we need."

You can help Smiles for Veterans carry out its mission by giving a small donation.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $253,152.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS