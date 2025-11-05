Nonprofit gives Tucson-area veterans something to smile about

Veterans Day is next Tuesday and we're spotlighting a veteran nonprofit with this month's KGUN 9 Giving Project.

It's Smiles for Veterans.

Started here in Tucson nearly 10 years ago, Smiles for Veterans is dedicated to getting quality dental care for vets in need.

"(You) need to realize how much these people sacrifice to protect our freedom," said Mark Lamberton, the Smiles for Veterans Secretary.

KGUN 9 first introduced audiences to Mark Lamberton and Smiles for Veterans in July of 2022.

KGUN 9

Today, the nonprofit is making an even larger impact.

"We've probably more than tripled our capacity per year since then," Lamberton said.

92% of veterans do not qualify for VA dental care.

"So, we're trying to fill the gap and get the veterans the help they need," said Kristen Sevic, president of Smiles for Veterans.

Sevic says that help means connecting veterans with dental issues with one of Smiles for Veterans' participating practices.

All dental costs, including dentures, are free of charge to the veterans.

KGUN 9

Throughout the month, KGUN 9 will introduce viewers to vets who have been helped by Smiles for Veterans, like Lafonz Cummings.

"Having that toothache with a bad back was double trouble," Cummings said. "I was really thankful that they got me in."

And 98-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran George DeNomme, who received new dentures thanks to Smiles for Veterans.

"I think it's helped me even health-wise because you chew your food rather than just swallow it," DeNomme said.

KGUN 9

Smiles for Veterans is funded by grants and donations and is now expanded to helping veterans statewide, according to executive director Jan Christensen.



"To help these men and women that have done so much for the rest of us, it's an honor," Christensen said.

You can help Smiles for Veterans carry out its mission by giving a small donation.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through the website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.