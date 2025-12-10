Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Nonprofit gives Christmas gifts to generations of Tucsonans

Milagro6.jpg
KGUN 9
Milagro6.jpg
Posted

For the 23rd year, Steve Nunez is making sure every child in South Tucson and on the south side has at least one toy this Christmas with his giving project, Milagro en el Barrio.

"These kids inspire me because I know that feeling and that's what's driven me, because I just don't want a child to go through that," an emotional Steve said during last year's Milagro toy giveaway at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Now, Steve is getting ready for the 23rd toy giveaway.

"We are Milagro en el Barrio," he said. "We are Tucson's largest Christmas toy giveaway party. Over the last 22 years, we have given toys to more than 44,000 kids, many who might not have received a toy for Christmas."

That's something Steve says he experienced as a child. That motivated him to start Milagro en el Barrio.

More than 2,000 kids are expected for the toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 8 until noon.

"That spirit of giving just continues to spread," Steve said. "Really, we're doing more than just giving kids toys. We're giving them hope, we're giving them an opportunity to be seen, to be valued, to be cherished. Because that's really what it's all about."

Steve says Milagro has come full-circle.

Kids who received toys 20 years ago are now coming to him asking to volunteer.

"That's the true spirit of Milagro," he said. "If there's one thing I want, it's that."

There are drop-off locations at all Pyramid Credit Union locations.

You can also donate money for Steve to buy toys

Those who can't make it to the toy drop-off can donate toys through an Amazon link that Mliagro en el Barrio has created here. You can also make a monetary donation to this year's Milagro en el Barrio through the Venmo account @MiracleEnElBarrio

For more information, call 1-520-440-6189.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is again matching the first $500 in donations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $257,278.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS