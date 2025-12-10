Nonprofit gives Christmas gifts to generations of Tucsonans

For the 23rd year, Steve Nunez is making sure every child in South Tucson and on the south side has at least one toy this Christmas with his giving project, Milagro en el Barrio.

"These kids inspire me because I know that feeling and that's what's driven me, because I just don't want a child to go through that," an emotional Steve said during last year's Milagro toy giveaway at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Now, Steve is getting ready for the 23rd toy giveaway.

"We are Milagro en el Barrio," he said. "We are Tucson's largest Christmas toy giveaway party. Over the last 22 years, we have given toys to more than 44,000 kids, many who might not have received a toy for Christmas."

That's something Steve says he experienced as a child. That motivated him to start Milagro en el Barrio.

More than 2,000 kids are expected for the toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 8 until noon.

"That spirit of giving just continues to spread," Steve said. "Really, we're doing more than just giving kids toys. We're giving them hope, we're giving them an opportunity to be seen, to be valued, to be cherished. Because that's really what it's all about."

Steve says Milagro has come full-circle.

Kids who received toys 20 years ago are now coming to him asking to volunteer.

"That's the true spirit of Milagro," he said. "If there's one thing I want, it's that."

There are drop-off locations at all Pyramid Credit Union locations.

You can also donate money for Steve to buy toys

Those who can't make it to the toy drop-off can donate toys through an Amazon link that Mliagro en el Barrio has created here. You can also make a monetary donation to this year's Milagro en el Barrio through the Venmo account @MiracleEnElBarrio

For more information, call 1-520-440-6189.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is again matching the first $500 in donations.