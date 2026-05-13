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NAMI helps spread mental health awareness to Southern Arizona students

During NAMI's Ending the Silence program, students learn what mental health is, what a mental health condition is, and how to use positive coping strategies.
NAMI helps spread mental health awareness to Southern Arizona students
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Darlene Ollada believes the need has never been greater for communication when it comes to spreading awareness about mental illness.

"The suicide rates for the youth have increased in Pima County, which is obviously devastating," Ollada said.

That's where National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Southern Arizona comes in.

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Ollada is a coordinator for NAMI's Ending the Silence, a one-hour program that is primarily presented to students.
      

Ollada says Ending the Silence has been effective in increasing awareness of mental health conditions and encouraging students to seek help.

"People are a lot more open to having this conversation than they were even just 10, 15 years ago or so," she said.

During the interactive Ending the Silence program, students learn what mental health is, what a mental health condition is, and how to use positive coping strategies.

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Darlene says they also discuss suicide prevention.

"How do you approach someone who is showing the warning signs of suicide?" Ollada asked. "What do you do yourself if you feel like you're suffering through a mental health condition or have bad mental health?"

Ollada says the Ending the Silence program also includes a testimonial from a young adult.

"They talk about their own lived experience with recovery, the things that they've been through and the things that worked for them to heal and to recover," she said.

This program is free and NAMI Southern Arizona invites schools to request this program about mental health to come to their classrooms.

"A lot of people just feel very intimidated by the topic and so they just feel so supported in what we're doing and that we're being so vulnerable and brave talking about this topic and our own stories," Ollada said.

You can donate to NAMI Southern Arizona directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $326,432.60

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