Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Milagro en el Barrio provides Christmas presents for kids on the Southside

Milagro4.jpg
KGUN 9
Milagro4.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KGUN 9's "Giving Project" nonprofit for December is once again Milagro en el Barrio.

Founded 23 years ago, Steve Nunez continues to collect toys and money to make sure every child on the south side has a present this Christmas.

Nunez says his own childhood experience of not always having presents to open at Christmas inspired him.

Milagro3.jpg

"It's not just giving them toys," Nunez said. "It's about giving these kids, many who aren't cherished, aren't seen...it gives them hope and more importantly, love.

This Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Steve will be outside of El Con Mall, near Portillos, 3761 E Broadway, for a toy drop-off event.

KGUN 9's Pat Parris will be there live, as well.

The giveaway event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 602 W. Ajo Way, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Milagro7.jpg

Donations of toys and money can be made on-site. Those who can't make it to the toy drop-off can donate toys through an Amazon link that Mliagro en el Barrio has created here. You can also make a monetary donation to this year's Milagro en el Barrio through the Venmo account @MiracleEnElBarrio

For more information, call 1-520-440-6189.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is again matching the first $500 in donations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $3,626 - November 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $256,778.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS