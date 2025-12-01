Milagro en el Barrio provides Christmas presents for kids on the Southside

KGUN 9's "Giving Project" nonprofit for December is once again Milagro en el Barrio.

Founded 23 years ago, Steve Nunez continues to collect toys and money to make sure every child on the south side has a present this Christmas.

Nunez says his own childhood experience of not always having presents to open at Christmas inspired him.

"It's not just giving them toys," Nunez said. "It's about giving these kids, many who aren't cherished, aren't seen...it gives them hope and more importantly, love.

This Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Steve will be outside of El Con Mall, near Portillos, 3761 E Broadway, for a toy drop-off event.

KGUN 9's Pat Parris will be there live, as well.

The giveaway event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 602 W. Ajo Way, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Donations of toys and money can be made on-site. Those who can't make it to the toy drop-off can donate toys through an Amazon link that Mliagro en el Barrio has created here. You can also make a monetary donation to this year's Milagro en el Barrio through the Venmo account @MiracleEnElBarrio

For more information, call 1-520-440-6189.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is again matching the first $500 in donations.

