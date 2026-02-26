KGUN 9's The Giving Project: Hearts That Purr provides sanctuary and 'end-of-life quality' for senior cats

A final reminder for this month’s KGUN 9 "The Giving Project" highlights a unique nonprofit on the Northwest Side called Hearts That Purr.

The organization, which started in 2013, is a sanctuary dedicated to taking care of senior and terminally ill cats.

Jeanmarie Schiller-McGinnis, the president and founder of Hearts That Purr, founded the organization 13 years ago with her husband. While showing the work done by the mostly volunteer staff, she introduced one of the sanctuary's long-term residents.

"She's about 17 or 18 years old now," Schiller-McGinnis said.

Hearts That Purr cares for approximately 30 cats in their Northwest Side sanctuary, but the specialized mission requires significant funding. Feline Wellness Director Becky Davis said the medical requirements for these specific animals are the primary driver of their costs.

"These cats that are often not adoptable, they have many medical needs, and our veterinary expense is our biggest expense in our budget," Davis said.

The nonprofit does more than just house cats on-site. They also offer a Feline Guardian Program, which allows pet owners to ensure their companions are cared for if the owner passes away first.

"We have a program called the Feline Guardian Program, where people can actually make arrangements in advance for us to take their cat should their cat outlive them," Schiller-McGinnis said.

Additionally, the organization manages a foster program titled Senior Citizens and Senior Kittizens. The initiative matches healthy older cats with older adults who may be hesitant to adopt a pet. Schiller-McGinnis said the program allows the animals to live in a traditional home environment.

"I call it living off campus where they actually go into live with a foster in their home. Then we're here. They call us if they need us. We check in to make sure the cats ok," she said.

Hearts That Purr covers the costs of taking care of the foster cats, including all veterinary bills. Because the organization relies entirely on donations to operate these programs, Davis said community support is essential for their continued care.

"When you donate to Hearts That Purr, you're helping these cats have quality of life, for the end of their lives," Davis said.

Those who would like to help can donate here. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, a partner in the Giving Project, will match the first $500 in donations.