Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

'I'm not scared anymore:' Nonprofit for visually impaired offers second chance

Tina Totten is unable to see out of her right eye, and continues to lose sight in her left eye. She says she will eventually go blind. For her, the services offered by SAAVI are invaluable.
'I'm not scared anymore:' Nonprofit for visually impaired offers second chance
Posted
and last updated

Tina Totten is being proactive.

She's a member of the Silver Canes, SAAVI Services for the Blind's training program, focused on folks who are 55 and older.

Totten is unable to see out of her right eye, and continues to lose sight in her left eye.

She says she will eventually go blind.

For her, a service like this is invaluable.

The program has helped her immensely, including teaching her how to walk with her cane.

Story23.jpg

"I've learned a lot," she said. "(They are) teaching me how to handle the oven and the stove being blind. I'm amazed what you can do with being blind. I'm amazed."

Founded in Tucson in 1964, SAAVI empowers people who are blind, or are going blind like Tina, to live full, independent lives. It has become Arizona's premier nonprofit providing blindness rehabilitation, training and advocacy.

The program has allowed Totten to feel independent again.

Story24.jpg

"I'm not scared anymore," she said. "I was scared, I was even scared to start these classes. But I see how easy and nice everything is. It's a miracle."

SAAVI counts on donations to help them make these programs possible.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through its website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $251,242.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS