'I'm not scared anymore:' Nonprofit for visually impaired offers second chance

Tina Totten is being proactive.

She's a member of the Silver Canes, SAAVI Services for the Blind's training program, focused on folks who are 55 and older.

Totten is unable to see out of her right eye, and continues to lose sight in her left eye.

She says she will eventually go blind.

For her, a service like this is invaluable.

The program has helped her immensely, including teaching her how to walk with her cane.

KGUN 9

"I've learned a lot," she said. "(They are) teaching me how to handle the oven and the stove being blind. I'm amazed what you can do with being blind. I'm amazed."

Founded in Tucson in 1964, SAAVI empowers people who are blind, or are going blind like Tina, to live full, independent lives. It has become Arizona's premier nonprofit providing blindness rehabilitation, training and advocacy.

The program has allowed Totten to feel independent again.

KGUN 9

"I'm not scared anymore," she said. "I was scared, I was even scared to start these classes. But I see how easy and nice everything is. It's a miracle."

SAAVI counts on donations to help them make these programs possible.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through its website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.