'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign makes books exciting for young readers

KGUN 9
Posted
and last updated

The first graders at Nash Elementary are quick to share their favorite book topics.

From left: Isla, Darian, and Aram

For young Aram, it's all about picture books and dinosaurs.

Darian prefers reading stories about racing and monster trucks.

Little Isla is partial to mysteries and loves Pete the Cat.

"I like that he's sometimes a little bit funny," she said.

The students love to read, and thanks to KGUN 9's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, they'll be receiving up to 10 new books to add to their home libraries.

During National Literacy Month, the KGUN 9 "Giving Project" is again focusing on "If You Give a Child a Book."

All of the money raised here in the Tucson area goes directly to buying books for Nash Elementary, a Title One school in the Amphi District.

"It's just like Christmas for them and they get super excited," said Julie Gates, a Nash Elementary first-grade teacher. "They can't believe that they get brand new books that they get to take home, and keep them."

The books are made possible by KGUN's generous viewers who donate the money to purchase them.

Now in its fourth year of partnering with Nash, the campaign is proving to be a success.

"The growth that we've been seeing in our reading development has been absolutely monumental.," said Jessica Jarrett, Nash Elementary principal. "We have students in our early grades that are reading now above grade level."

A $12 donation will buy two books for the students.

You can help change a child's life by donating to our "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

Text KGUN at 50155 or visit www.kgun9.com/giveabook to make a donation.

All of the money raised goes directly to buy books for the kids at Nash Elementary

