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Honor Flight veterans get warm welcome home thanks to nonprofit

KGUN 9 raised nearly $14,000 dollars last year to help this Honor Flight get off the ground. With a wait-list of 290 veterans, your donations are needed to get more Honor Flights in the air.
Honor Flight veterans get heroes' welcome thanks to nonprofit
Posted

For Bill Bowers, taking the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. was an experience he won't soon forget.

"We all went alone and came home alone," said Bowers, a Vietnam veteran, moments after his hero's welcome back to Tucson. "This is the first time in 53 years I've been with this many veterans."

Bill traveled to Washington with 22 other veterans to tour the memorials dedicated to their service.

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The welcome home was something that many Vietnam veterans may not have experienced.

"I struggled with my service," Bill said. "I didn't know how to felt about it and I'm feeling good about it because of that. My wife set this up for me and I owe her big time."

Veterans go on their Honor Flight at no cost thanks to Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

Ed Dunlap heads up the nonprofit.

Ed feels strongly about welcoming home the Vietnam Veterans who missed out when they returned from that unpopular war.

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"It's just a great feeling to be able to do that for them and I think it's really good for them, you know, mentally and physically," he said.

KGUN 9 raised nearly $14,000 dollars last year to help this Honor Flight get off the ground.

With a wait-list of 290 veterans, your donations are needed to get more Honor Flights in the air.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $327,702.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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