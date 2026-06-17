Honor Flight veterans get warm welcome home thanks to nonprofit

For Bill Bowers, taking the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. was an experience he won't soon forget.

"We all went alone and came home alone," said Bowers, a Vietnam veteran, moments after his hero's welcome back to Tucson. "This is the first time in 53 years I've been with this many veterans."

Bill traveled to Washington with 22 other veterans to tour the memorials dedicated to their service.

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The welcome home was something that many Vietnam veterans may not have experienced.

"I struggled with my service," Bill said. "I didn't know how to felt about it and I'm feeling good about it because of that. My wife set this up for me and I owe her big time."

Veterans go on their Honor Flight at no cost thanks to Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

Ed Dunlap heads up the nonprofit.

Ed feels strongly about welcoming home the Vietnam Veterans who missed out when they returned from that unpopular war.

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"It's just a great feeling to be able to do that for them and I think it's really good for them, you know, mentally and physically," he said.

KGUN 9 raised nearly $14,000 dollars last year to help this Honor Flight get off the ground.

With a wait-list of 290 veterans, your donations are needed to get more Honor Flights in the air.

Viewers can help Honor Flight Southern Arizona send more veterans to Washington D.C. by making a donation through the website.

KGUN's partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

