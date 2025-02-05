Dunbar Pavillion remains 'cornerstone' of Tucson's African American community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new month brings a new KGUN 9 Giving Project nonprofit. For the month of February, it's the Dunbar Pavilion.

Through the Dunbar Coalition, the nonprofit has revitalized the former home of the segregated Dunbar School into an African American art and culture center.

"This is the cornerstone of the black community in Tucson," said Dunbar Coalition Executive Director Freda Marshall, referencing the history of the Dunbar, and the revitalized Dunbar Pavilion.



Opened in 1912, the Paul Lawrence Dunbar School was a segregated school, teaching only African American children.

"When it was a segregated school it wasn't just a black mark on Tucson," Marshall said. "It was a place the children felt welcome; they felt safe, they felt loved and they were pushed to do the very best that they could do."

By 1951, Tucson schools voluntarily agreed to dismantle the segregated school system. Dunbar School was integrated in 1952 and renamed John Spring.



But Marshall says as desegregation happened, it dispersed the black community throughout Tucson.

"The black families lost that connection and that sense of community. So now the Dunbar serves as that hub for community engagement, empowerment and family connection."

In 1995, the nonprofit Dunbar Coalition purchased the school for $25. Over the past 30 years, it has gone from a dilapidated eyesore to a thriving community hub just north of downtown.

The renovated Dunbar Pavillion today, 325 W. 2nd St.

As a nonprofit, Dunbar Pavilion leases out space to businesses and organizations. There's an independent K-5 school and a new workforce readiness room equipped with a tech lab.



But the work isn't done. The Dunbar Pavilion still has a half dozen classrooms that need to be renovated for future growth.



In addition, they're about to build a new business empowerment center.

"We want to be a place where people can be innovative and creative," said Marshall.

You can donate to the Dunbar through its website.

Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.