Countdown is on for Walk to End Alzheimer's

Each month we spotlight an area nonprofit with our KGUN 9 Giving Project. For October, we're focusing on the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Tucson walk is coming up quickly. It is set for Saturday, Oct. 10 at Reid Park.

An estimated 152,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in Arizona.

The support and programs offered by the Alzheimer's Association are free. That is where the annual walk comes in.

The more than 600 walks nationwide support the funding for all of these programs. Last year, the Tucson walk raised more than $385,000.

"Walk to End Alzheimer's Tucson serves all of Southern Arizona," explained walk manager Gwen Mikinski. "So, all the way down to Nogales.

That money raised goes to important research and support here in Southern Arizona.

"We know that by raising funds for through this walk, it helps to support the full mission of services that we have for Southern Arizona," said Mikinski. "When people say this is free service, well it is free, but it's also funded by what we do in the walk."

Mikinski tells KGUN 9 the goal this year for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Tucson is $460,000.

Right now, you can sign up for the walk as an individual or as a team. You can also use that same webpage to donate -- even if you're not planning to walk on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Reid Park.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation For Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.