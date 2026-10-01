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Countdown is on for Walk to End Alzheimer's

Giving Project: Walk to End Alzheimer's
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Each month we spotlight an area nonprofit with our KGUN 9 Giving Project. For October, we're focusing on the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Tucson walk is coming up quickly. It is set for Saturday, Oct. 10 at Reid Park.

An estimated 152,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in Arizona.

The support and programs offered by the Alzheimer's Association are free. That is where the annual walk comes in.

The more than 600 walks nationwide support the funding for all of these programs. Last year, the Tucson walk raised more than $385,000.

"Walk to End Alzheimer's Tucson serves all of Southern Arizona," explained walk manager Gwen Mikinski. "So, all the way down to Nogales.

That money raised goes to important research and support here in Southern Arizona.

"We know that by raising funds for through this walk, it helps to support the full mission of services that we have for Southern Arizona," said Mikinski. "When people say this is free service, well it is free, but it's also funded by what we do in the walk."

Mikinski tells KGUN 9 the goal this year for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Tucson is $460,000.

Right now, you can sign up for the walk as an individual or as a team. You can also use that same webpage to donate -- even if you're not planning to walk on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Reid Park.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation For Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026
  • $4,404 - June 2026
  • $4,500 - July 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $336,606.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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