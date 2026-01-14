Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Food Bank serves 35 million meals annually to Tucson's hungry

KGUN 9
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of being one of the most impactful nonprofits in the region.

"We serve about 150,000 people every year in five counties here in Southern Arizona," said CEO Natalie Jayroe. "We do about 35 million meals."

That's the remarkable impact the food bank is having in Southern Arizona.

The nonprofit combines food drive donations with monetary donations to distribute food to those in need. It also works with area farmers for fresh produce.

"Think about those fields of produce that are being tilled under every single day," Natalie said. "That's the food that we're using to help people."

That help comes at the Community Food Bank's main location on the south side, along with more than 400 organizations across Southern Arizona.

Natalie said they have a brand new partner with Amazon, which will add even more food to the food bank's large distribution network.

"There's no way to be dealing with fresh, perishable food and not have food that you need to get out as soon as possible," Natalie said. "That's the beauty of what we do, is that we can be there with our trucks and put it into the hands of so many great community-based organizations; our partners, that are doing this work in neighborhoods all over our five counties."

The Community Food Bank distributed nearly 38 million pounds of food last year, while providing thousands of meals each month through its own kitchen.

"We also have a farmers' market that is open to the whole community, where we're actually making healthy local food accessible," Natalie said.

Monetary donations fuel the majority of the Community Food Bank's efforts. Natalie says 80% of their support comes from private donations.

"For every dollar that comes to us from a donor, we can distribute three meals," she said. "That's how efficient we can be with this. That's another piece of the puzzle which is so important."

Head to their website to donate.

Our partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

