Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona helping families in need

This month’s KGUN 9 Giving Project nonprofit is the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, an organization that has been supporting local families and individuals facing hunger for nearly five decades.

Founded in 1976, the Community Food Bank works to address food insecurity across Southern Arizona through a wide range of programs and services.

Its mission goes beyond emergency relief, focusing on both feeding people today and building a healthier, hunger-free future for the region.

The Food Bank provides emergency food assistance to individuals and families in need, while also supporting child nutrition programs to help ensure kids have reliable access to healthy meals.

Through its farm and community garden initiatives, the organization grows fresh produce locally, increasing access to nutritious food and supporting sustainable food systems.

Additional programs include local food initiatives and health and nutrition education.

A farmers’ market operated by the Food Bank also helps connect residents with affordable, fresh food options.

Right after the holidays can be a particularly challenging time for donations, even as the need for food assistance remains high.

The Community Food Bank says monetary donations go a long way, noting that every dollar donated can help provide approximately three meals.

As part of the KGUN 9 Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will match the first $500 in donations, doubling the impact of community support.

Head to their website to donate.

Those interested in helping can make a difference by donating or learning more about the Food Bank’s programs and services, which continue to play a vital role in supporting Southern Arizona communities.