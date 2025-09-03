Book campaign encourages literacy for elementary school students

Because this is National Literacy Month, we are once again focusing our KGUN 9 Giving Project on reading.

We're partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund to raise money to buy books with our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

"If you give a child a book, you give them a chance."

That's the saying Kaeli Erskine and the Scripps Howard Fund have developed over years of giving children books.

KGUN 9

While this is a national campaign to buy books for children at Title One schools, it is hyper-focused on the Tucson area.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds that are raised within the Tucson area stay within the Tucson area, and go right back to the students at Nash Elementary," Erskine said.

The Scripps Howard Fun has partnered with Nash Elementary in the Amphi District for several years now.

Their goal each year is to raise enough money to give each student ten brand new books, which they get to pick out during two book fairs each school year.

"It's really important to us that we stay within our same partner schools year over year so that the children can continue to build their own in-home libraries," Erskine said. "We've done a fair amount of research that shows when children have ten new books each year, it really sets them up for success in school and beyond as it relates to developing those literacy skills."

KGUN 9

Reading can also open a whole new world to young minds.

"Books can open windows or doors, and show kids places or imaginations that maybe they've never thought of or dreamed of before," Erskine said. "So, having access to those books, and just a whole new world, really can change the game in a child's life."

You can help change a child's life by donating to our "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

Text KGUN at 50155 or visit www.kgun9.com/giveabook to make a donation.

All of the money raised goes directly to buy books for the kids at Nash Elementary.