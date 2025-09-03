Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Book campaign encourages literacy for elementary school students

Because this is National Literacy Month, we are once again focusing our KGUN 9 Giving Project our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.
The Giving Project: If You Give a Child a Book
Posted
and last updated

Because this is National Literacy Month, we are once again focusing our KGUN 9 Giving Project on reading.

We're partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund to raise money to buy books with our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

"If you give a child a book, you give them a chance."

That's the saying Kaeli Erskine and the Scripps Howard Fund have developed over years of giving children books.

ChildBook6.jpg

While this is a national campaign to buy books for children at Title One schools, it is hyper-focused on the Tucson area.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds that are raised within the Tucson area stay within the Tucson area, and go right back to the students at Nash Elementary," Erskine said.

The Scripps Howard Fun has partnered with Nash Elementary in the Amphi District for several years now.

Their goal each year is to raise enough money to give each student ten brand new books, which they get to pick out during two book fairs each school year.

"It's really important to us that we stay within our same partner schools year over year so that the children can continue to build their own in-home libraries," Erskine said. "We've done a fair amount of research that shows when children have ten new books each year, it really sets them up for success in school and beyond as it relates to developing those literacy skills."

ChildBook3.jpg

Reading can also open a whole new world to young minds.

"Books can open windows or doors, and show kids places or imaginations that maybe they've never thought of or dreamed of before," Erskine said. "So, having access to those books, and just a whole new world, really can change the game in a child's life."

You can help change a child's life by donating to our "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

Text KGUN at 50155 or visit www.kgun9.com/giveabook to make a donation.

All of the money raised goes directly to buy books for the kids at Nash Elementary.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $226,628.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS