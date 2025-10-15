Aspiring athletic trainer found strength through nonprofit after losing sight

Tyson Robles had a goal of being an athletic trainer until he lost all of his sight in 2020.

"When I went completely blind and the lights went out, it was pretty devastating, especially with the career goals I had at the time," Robles said. "It just felt like my entire world was over and I basically wasted all of this time. I just didn't know what was next."

Last year, he found SAAVI Services for the Blind here in Tucson.

KGUN 9

"Definitely, coming to Saavi has rebuilt my confidence a lot," Tyson said.

He credits SAAVI's programs with regaining his independence.

"SAAVI has given me a lot of confidence, especially with mobility," Tyson said. "I basically get around town wherever I want, whenever I want."

Tyson says he'll soon put his new skills to the test by cooking a meal for 40 people, and he hopes to someday teach Braille.

KGUN 9

He continues to build his strength and his confidence thanks to SAAVI.

"It's life-changing," he said. "I really, truly believe that I can do anything. Even old ideas that I put down because of my blindness, I'm picking them right back up again."

SAAVI counts on donations to help make these programs possible.

If you'd like to show your support, you can donate directly through its website.

Our partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.