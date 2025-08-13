This month's KGUN 9 Giving Project nonprofit is unique not only to Southern Arizona, but to the country.

Ability Dogs of Arizona helps owners train their own service dogs.

It's a highly successful program that's now being emulated nationwide.

And it has been a lifeline for Southern Arizonans like Heidi Fritz.

Heidi and her service dog Tommy have been working together for the past three-and-a-half years.

They were paired together when Tommy was a puppy.

"We matched perfectly," Heidi said.

After completing Ability Dogs' one-of-a-kind training with accredited trainers, Tommy is now a multi-purpose dog.

"The biggest thing is he is my medical alert," Heidi said. "If I am having an issue, he'll bump me or he'll make some kind of behavior to get my attention, so I will go to a quiet place and sit down."

Tommy is also a mobility dog and can brace Heidi as she stands up.

He can also pick things up for her.

Through continuing education at Ability Dogs, Tommy is now learning how to hit a help button.

"I live rural," Heidi said. "I can send him to go get help. He'll hit the button and the button will go to a phone that will call a girlfriend."

Ability Dogs is one of only two programs in Arizona accredited by Assistance Dogs International.

The nonprofit uses a pay-as-you-can model, using donations to help offset costs.

"It is a great organization that allows owners to learn the dog's language and the dog to learn your language," Heidi said.

Ability Dogs of Arizona's owner-involved model fosters a unique bond between the dog and handler.

"It's all so positive training, that they want to work with you," Fritz said. "They're excited to do whatever they can to help."

If you'd like to help support Ability Dogs of Arizona, you can donate directly through their website.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.