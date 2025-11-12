WWII vet a 'happy camper' with new teeth, thanks to nonprofit

With 92% of veterans failing to qualify for VA dental care, Smiles for Veterans fills that gap.

Just ask World War II and Korean War veteran George DeNomme.

George is 98, retired and living in Tucson. But back in 1945, as an 18-year-old from Boston, George went from basic training over to Germany toward the end of World War II.

When he came back from Europe, he thought he could easily find a job.

But with so many GIs home at the same time, there were no jobs to be had.

"I joined back up in the Army because I couldn't find work," DeNomme said.

He found himself in Japan during the Korean War. In all, George served 6-and-a-half years in the Army as a water safety instructor.

He then spent many years working in a factory and raising five kids.

After retiring here in Tucson, the years started to catch up to George's teeth.

"All of my back teeth were worn right down to the grub line," he said.

That's when George's neighbor told him about Smiles for Veterans.

They helped him receive brand new dentures.

"I went along with it and now I'm a happy camper," George said

"I wasn't a big smiler, you know. That's not one of my best things."

