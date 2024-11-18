The Giving Project: South Tucson Community Outreach fights food insecurity

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now in just its fourth year of serving South Tucson and Tucson's southside, South Tucson Community Outreach is making a big impact in its tight-knit community.

"It's very rewarding. It makes me feel like I am doing something right and that we are making a difference," says Desirée Guerrero, executive director of South Tucson Community Outreach.

The 'difference' she's making is helping to feed nearly 2,000 people a year in South Tucson and on the Southside. The small nonprofit provides weekly food boxes to those in need, as well as a monthly meal for older South Tucsonans living in public housing.

South Tucson Community Outreach collaborates with area businesses, including Galeria Mitotera.

"They've been an essential part of our group, just really helping us grow and spread the word," Guerrero tells me.

"We collaborate a lot on projects together. We dream about what we want to do in the community together and we make it happen," says Board Member Melissa Brown-Dominguez.

Brown-Dominguez and her husband Mel Dominguez own Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. 4th Ave. As a board member of South Tucson Community Outreach, she has partnered with Guerrero to find ways to end hunger in their community.

"We dream about the day that we no longer have food deserts in our communities of color here in Tucson," Brown-Dominguez says.

To make that dream come true, they need your help in the form of monetary donations or physical food donations. Brown says donations are what the volunteer-driven South Tucson Community Outreach needs most to make sure the food boxes are packed and distributed each month.

And as you consider donating, it's important to remember just how impactful this nonprofit has been in this tight-knit community. They provide more than just food through their outreach programs and community events.

"It's not just always about food, it's just about community as a whole," says Brown-Dominguez.

South Tucson Community Outreach South Tucson Community Outreach grew out of the pandemic, and out of a real need in one of our Tucson-area communities.

You can help support South Tucson Community Outreach by donating directly to their website here. The website also include volunteer sign-ups.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.