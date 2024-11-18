TONIGHT: KGUN 9 News is heading to South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As KGUN 9 continues highlighting neighborhoods throughout Southern Arizona, we're taking viewers on the road with us, showcasing our reporters in their communities.

This Monday, KGUN 9 South Tucson reporter Reyna Preciado is sharing a look at the strong connections and culture in the 1.2-square-mile city.

The city is also hitting an important milestone this week, as three new members were elected to its city council. On Tuesday, Melissa Brown-Dominguez, Pablo Robles, and Dulce Jimenez will be inaugurated into their new positions.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at South Tucson City Hall from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19th.

These new council members will help usher in a new era for the city as decisions on economic development and public safety are on its horizon.

Pat Parris will also be highlighting his previous coverage of Mi Nidito, which was recently awarded Legacy Business of the Year by Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

As the community continues strengthening its cultural legacies in South Tucson, connections grow to support the future of the city. A group of women, known as the Reinas, are building a Reinahood.

This group of community leaders are rooted in the Southside of Tucson, and are actively working to uplift communities like the City of South Tucson. Selina Barajas, the organizer of the group, recently started working as South Tucson's Community Outreach Strategist.

Highlighting the Reinahood

Her investment in the community was celebrated in a special way this past weekend, and KGUN 9 will be highlighting this story as part of our coverage on the road tonight on KGUN 9 at 5 p.m.