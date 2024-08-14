Watch Now
The Giving Project: How one woman got her life back through culinary arts

GAP Ministries serves about 100,000 meals across Tucson. But its kitchen does more than feed people
GAP Ministries serves about 100,000 meals across Tucson. But its kitchen does more than feed people; Pat Parris tells the story of how our August Giving Project nonprofit gave one woman her life back through its Culinary Arts program.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From helping foster kids to feeding 100,000 people across Tucson every year, GAP Ministries changes lives in many ways.

I spoke with one graduate of the nonprofit's culinary arts certification program, whose life has changed for the better over the course of a single year with GAP Ministries.

Annette Medina, a GAP Ministries Culinary Arts program graduate, said of the program, "It had a huge impact on my life. Since the day I got here I've never left."

Annette Medina got to GAP Ministries a year ago. A single mom who lost custody of her kids and was facing jail time, Medina took advantage of a GAP Ministries program to turn her life around.

"This program helped me out, it helped me get through the obstacles of that part of my life," Medina shared with me.

Medina enrolled in the nonprofit's well-known Culinary Arts certification program. She's now back with her kids, and working at a Tucson-area restaurant.

"It's just incredible to see her story and see how it all unfolded," said GAP Ministries co-founder Greg Ayers. "We had lots of parts to play in that. She had to say yes, and she had to dig in and work hard, which she did. But it's really tremendous to see what's happened in her life."

Annette still volunteers in the GAP Ministries kitchen, serving thousands of meals each week to those in need.

"We serve the community in schools and nonprofits and people that are just home-bound," said Medina. "So, it's an amazing program."

Annette is excited for a new, larger kitchen now under construction on the GAP Ministries Campus of Hope on Tucson's north side, 2025 W. Hwy Dr.

It's expected to triple hot and cold meal production at GAP Ministries, where they currently serve more than 100,000 meals each year.

      
And once that new kitchen is complete come November, Medina says she plans to still be there volunteering.

"It's family, you know what I'm saying? It's just an amazing program to be a part of," Medina says.

You can help GAP Ministries with the construction of their new kitchen by donating directly to their website here.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

