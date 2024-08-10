GAP Ministries breaks ground on new kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — GAP Ministries is setting the foundation for its new kitchen after finally achieving it's financial goal to start construction. For two years, the non-profit raised funds to build its own kitchen space. It currently prepares hot meals out of a space outside of the Community Warehouse.

On Friday morning, GAP Ministries and community partners celebrated in prayer the first official day of construction for the new kitchen. It will be the largest space for cooking the non-profit has ever had. “We're really excited to get this space up and running because our kitchen has been chomping at the bits to get food into the community,” said Jason Ayers with GAP Ministries.

As the project was breaking ground, GAP Ministries Executive Chef reminisced about the long wait for this milestone.

“I'm so excited. It's something I've been thinking about daily, maybe even with a little bit of anxiety. It's something I've been praying about, and now when you can see the shovel in the ground and the holes in the ground for the plumbing… I'm just so excited," said John Hohn.

Now the project that started with a $400,000 price tag is now about 75% funded, thanks to generous donors and support from the community. Still, they're hoping to fill the gap. The non-profit is this month's Giving Project recipient.