The Giving Project: Amado Youth Center seeks community help to continue serving rural kids and teens

AMADO, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amado Youth Center opened just two years ago, but in that short span of time, it has already become a critical resource for young people ages 8 to 18 in this part of Southern Arizona.

However, recent funding cuts mean the center needs community help with fundraising to keep the it staffed and busy with programs for rural youth.

Alondra Melendez, 18, says she feels a real sense of community at the Amado Youth Center.

"Everyone loves each other here. We all support each other here," Melendez said.

Amado Youth Center Director Amy Bass has a long history in service to Amado-area youth. The Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc. (PPEP) Rural Institute has been around since 1967, and has been serving Amado since 1974.

"This is just kind of like that gem in the desert," Bass said.

Though services for youth have been available for decades, the new youth center has opened up many more opportunities in the past two years.

"Between what we can do, and what the community can help us to do, together we can make a real difference in this community," Bass said.

Besides activities at the center and weekly field trips, Bass says their main focus is keeping the youth of Amado on the right track.

"Healthy, successful kids that graduate, that do not start drinking or using drugs or engaging in other risky behaviors that could put their life off course," Bass said.

With recent federal funding cuts, the Amado Youth Center now must rely on donations, and on fundraising through their November Amado Chili Cook-Off.

Proceeds will go toward additional staffing for the center.

"Once we are fully staffed, we will be able to provide so many more programs for the youth and change more lives," Bass said.

If you'd like to help support rural youth programs at the Amado Youth Center, you can donate directly through their website.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.

