Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Amado Youth Center provides positive life skills for Southern Arizona's rural youth

KGUN 9's Giving Project for July supports the Amado Youth Center. Pat Parris has details on how you can support their community work.
Giving Project: Amado Youth Center
Posted
and last updated

AMADO, Ariz. (KGUN) — This July, the KGUN 9 Giving Project heads south of Tucson down I-19 to a new youth center aimed at serving young people in the rural area in and around Amado.

Opened just two years ago, the Amado Youth Center has already become a key resource for youth in this part of Southern Arizona. During the summer, the center provides free breakfast, activities and life skills lessons.

"It's just really fun to be hanging out with friends and learning new stuff every single day," 12-year-old Giselle Alvarez said.

Alvarez and her friend, 11-year-old Valentina Angelic, are regulars at the Amado Youth Center, taking advantage of the many programs.

giselle.png
Giselle Alvarez, 12, and Valentina Angelic, 11, at the Amado Youth Center

Included at Amado Youth Center are programs that teach kids and teens about the dangers of drugs.

"Not being peer pressured and to just be you most of the time," Angelic said.

Amado Youth Center Executive Director Amy Bass says teaching kids about the dangers of drug use is a key component in the center's programmatic offerings.

amy.png
Amy Bass is the Executive Director of the Amado Youth Center

"We teach a lot of drug prevention, resilience skills for the kids, anti-bullying, decision making," Bass said. "Just positive life skills that are going to help them achieve later on."

Bass says rural nonprofits like the Amado Youth Center struggle for funding.

She wants to bring on more staff to expand programs and fund more field trips during the summer program.

"These kids really need to be kept busy and learning during the summer so that when they go back to school...they're ready to learn," Bass said.

If you'd like to help support rural youth programs at the Amado Youth Center, you can donate directly through their website, amadochilicookoff.org/donate.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025

TOTAL TO DATE - $212,715.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS