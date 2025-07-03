Amado Youth Center provides positive life skills for Southern Arizona's rural youth

AMADO, Ariz. (KGUN) — This July, the KGUN 9 Giving Project heads south of Tucson down I-19 to a new youth center aimed at serving young people in the rural area in and around Amado.

Opened just two years ago, the Amado Youth Center has already become a key resource for youth in this part of Southern Arizona. During the summer, the center provides free breakfast, activities and life skills lessons.

"It's just really fun to be hanging out with friends and learning new stuff every single day," 12-year-old Giselle Alvarez said.

Alvarez and her friend, 11-year-old Valentina Angelic, are regulars at the Amado Youth Center, taking advantage of the many programs.

KGUN 9 Giselle Alvarez, 12, and Valentina Angelic, 11, at the Amado Youth Center

Included at Amado Youth Center are programs that teach kids and teens about the dangers of drugs.

"Not being peer pressured and to just be you most of the time," Angelic said.

Amado Youth Center Executive Director Amy Bass says teaching kids about the dangers of drug use is a key component in the center's programmatic offerings.

KGUN 9 Amy Bass is the Executive Director of the Amado Youth Center

"We teach a lot of drug prevention, resilience skills for the kids, anti-bullying, decision making," Bass said. "Just positive life skills that are going to help them achieve later on."

Bass says rural nonprofits like the Amado Youth Center struggle for funding.

She wants to bring on more staff to expand programs and fund more field trips during the summer program.

"These kids really need to be kept busy and learning during the summer so that when they go back to school...they're ready to learn," Bass said.

If you'd like to help support rural youth programs at the Amado Youth Center, you can donate directly through their website, amadochilicookoff.org/donate.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.