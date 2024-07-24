Reclaiming speech: "When I first had the stroke I could not get a sentence out"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Imagine having a stroke or suffering a brain injury, and losing your ability to say your own name. That's the reality for people living with the communication disorder aphasia, and that's where this month's Giving Project nonprofit Friends of Aphasia comes in.

KGUN 9 "I chose to make a new start. To move ahead, to not look back," Gabby Giffords said of her recovery as she addressed a crowd in December of 2022.

Tucsonans have marveled at the progress former congresswomen Gabby Giffords has made since the January 8th, 2011 shooting. She lives with the communication disorder aphasia after suffering a brain injury due to the gunshot wound to her head.



Along with her speech pathologist, Fabi Hirsch Kruse, Giffords started the nonprofit Friends of Aphasia with the goal of helping others in Tucson who have aphasia.

"You can have no words come out and that can be, that can be frustrating," says Bryan Campbell.

Campbell suffered a stroke two and a half years ago. He's been taking part in Friends of Aphasia group activities the last two years.

"It was something for me to begin to reclaim my speech," Campbell tells me. "It's worked dramatically because when I first had the stroke I could not get a sentence out one way or the other."

Campbell is now volunteering to lead the groups.

"He is wonderful in the groups with helping people and was a great participant in the groups. But I think this gives him a little extra nudge to continue to make those gains he was already making in groups," Co-founder Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse says of Campbell.

"I've seen a lot of people improve dramatically over the last couple of years. That's really, really exciting," says Campbell.

KGUN 9 Bryan Campbell is one of many success stories at Friends of Aphasia, making great progress with his communications skills since his stroke two and a half years ago.

If you'd like to help Friends of Aphasia continue their remarkable work, you can make a donation directly through their website.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the giving project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.