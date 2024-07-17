Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Friends of Aphasia co-founder: "We see people continue to improve for long periods of time"

Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse talks about the 'driving force' behind the nonprofit she co-founded with Gabby Giffords
Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse talks with Pat Parris about the 'driving force' behind the nonprofit she co-founded with Gabby Giffords as part of KGUN 9's July Giving Project.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 17, 2024

TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month's Giving Project nonprofit is focused on helping the estimated 6,000 in our community living with the communication disorder aphasia.

Friends of Aphasia started in Tucson back in 2018 by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her speech pathologist Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse.

Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse: "We call it the Gabby bump. She comes and everybody is like,..."
Pat Parris: "I'll bet...Does the energy level go way up when Gabby shows up?"
Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse: [smiles] "But then, it's just normal."

Hirsch Kruse is describing the excitement level when Gabby Giffords joins one of the weekly Friends of Aphasia groups at their midtown classroom.

giffords1.PNG
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and speech pathologist Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse co-founded Friends of Aphasia in 2018 to help Tucsonans living with the communications disorder aphasia.

Hirsch Kruse has been Giffords's speech pathologist since the January 8th shooting in 2011.

The bullet damaged the left side of her brain, causing the communication disorder aphasia. Aphasia is most common instroke victims.

Hirsch Kruse remembers the first time the two met at Giffords's kitchen table.

"[She] took my hand right away and just looked very determinedly into my eyes. We have spent a lot of time at that kitchen table since then working."

All that determination and hard work led Giffords and Hirsch Kruse to co-found the non-profit Friends of Aphasia. Now they're helping the estimated 6,000 in Pima County living with aphasia—the loss of the ability to speak, understand, read and/or write due to a stroke or brain injury.

Hirsch Kruse says they provide the necessary ongoing support that most insurance companies don't cover.

"Some people are told that after six months they won't make any further gains. Or after 12 months—and it's simply not the case. We see people continue to improve for long periods of time over their complete life span. That's a really big driving force why we are here and do what we do."

If you'd like to help Friends of Aphasia continue their remarkable work, you can make a donation directly through their website.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the giving project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

Pat_Kruse.PNG
Pat Parris and Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse, co-founder of Friends of Aphasia

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024

TOTAL TO DATE - $103,893.97

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS