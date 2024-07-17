Friends of Aphasia co-founder: "We see people continue to improve for long periods of time"

TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month's Giving Project nonprofit is focused on helping the estimated 6,000 in our community living with the communication disorder aphasia.

Friends of Aphasia started in Tucson back in 2018 by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her speech pathologist Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse.

Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse: "We call it the Gabby bump. She comes and everybody is like,..."

Pat Parris: "I'll bet...Does the energy level go way up when Gabby shows up?"

Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse: [smiles] "But then, it's just normal."



Hirsch Kruse is describing the excitement level when Gabby Giffords joins one of the weekly Friends of Aphasia groups at their midtown classroom.

CNN Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and speech pathologist Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse co-founded Friends of Aphasia in 2018 to help Tucsonans living with the communications disorder aphasia.

Hirsch Kruse has been Giffords's speech pathologist since the January 8th shooting in 2011.

The bullet damaged the left side of her brain, causing the communication disorder aphasia. Aphasia is most common instroke victims.

Hirsch Kruse remembers the first time the two met at Giffords's kitchen table.

"[She] took my hand right away and just looked very determinedly into my eyes. We have spent a lot of time at that kitchen table since then working."

All that determination and hard work led Giffords and Hirsch Kruse to co-found the non-profit Friends of Aphasia. Now they're helping the estimated 6,000 in Pima County living with aphasia—the loss of the ability to speak, understand, read and/or write due to a stroke or brain injury.

Hirsch Kruse says they provide the necessary ongoing support that most insurance companies don't cover.

"Some people are told that after six months they won't make any further gains. Or after 12 months—and it's simply not the case. We see people continue to improve for long periods of time over their complete life span. That's a really big driving force why we are here and do what we do."

If you'd like to help Friends of Aphasia continue their remarkable work, you can make a donation directly through their website.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the giving project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

KGUN 9 Pat Parris and Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse, co-founder of Friends of Aphasia