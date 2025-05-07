Pima Council on Aging helps older adults live and age well

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — May is designated as Older Americans Month. For May's Giving Project, in which we shine a spotlight on a Southern Arizona nonprofit, we're raising awareness of the program offerings and terrific work at the Pima Council on Aging.

More than 21% of people living in Pima County are 65 years old or older. The Pima Council on Aging — whose mission is "to promote dignity and respect for aging, and to advocate for independence in the lives of Pima County’s older adults and their families" — has become an integral resource.

Just last week, the organization held its Salute to Centenarians event, honoring 32 Tucsonans who've reached 100 years of age or older.

A Salute to Tucson's Centenarians

I had the pleasure of hosting the centenarian event, honoring those born in 1925 or earlier. But this amazing event is just a small part of what the Pima Council on Aging does for our older community.

KGUN 9 A 'Salute to Centenarians' honored 32 Tucsonans 100 years old and up on Friday, May 2.



Since 1967, PCOA has been improving the experience of aging in Pima County through a network of programs and service partners.

Whether you're looking for assistance with Medicare, want to improve your health, or are helping a loved one remain independent and safe at home, PCOA offers programs and staff to help.

For a full list of PCOA's programs and services, visit them online at pcoa.org.

The work done by the Pima Council on Aging is made possible with the support of donors and volunteers.

Please consider making a small donation by donating directly to the PCOA website.



Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.