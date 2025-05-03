A Salute to Tucson's Centenarians as they 'flip the script on aging'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a rare occasion when 32 Tucsonans, all 100 years old or older, gather together in a single location.

I had the honor of acting as a master of ceremonies for this memorable "Salute to Centenarians" at the Tucson Tucson Jewish Community Center Friday, and annual event put on by the Pima Council on Aging and Tucson Medical Center.

Anna Clay Rutherford, 108, was born during World War I. She's thought to be the oldest person living in Pima County.

The great-grandmother of nine, she has a list of things she credits for her longevity.

"Eating, sleeping, drinking and reading the bible," said Rutherford with a laugh.

KGUN 9 At 108, Anna Rutherford, is thought to be the oldest living person in Pima County.

Several of the centenarians are World War II heroes, like Harvey Horn. He tells me he's 101 years and 4 months old. He survived being shot down, and says his pilot and co-pilot's skills in the air are the reason he's still here.

"They were able to take a B-17, on one engine, and ditch it into the Adriatic Sea. We all got out. Then we were captured by the Germans," Horn told me.

KGUN 9 Harvey Horne, 101, a World War II POW, at the Salute to Centenarians.

Horn wrote a book about being a Jewish-American POW held by the Nazis, titled "Goldfish – Silver Boot: The Story of a World War II Prisoner of War."

I also met 102-year-old Walter Ram, who survived being shot down twice during Wolrd War II. The second time he was shot down, Ram was captured by the Germans and spent two years as a POW.

KGUN 9 Pat Parris with 102-year-old Walter Ram, who served in WWII and spent time as a POW.

These are just a few of the dozens of amazing life stories of the centenarians.

The Salute to Centenarians capped off with a photo of the honorees:

KGUN 9 A 'Salute to Centenarians' honored 32 Tucsonans 100 years old and up on Friday, May 2.

The 'Salute to Centenarians' event began 38 years ago, with no end in sight

This year's theme, "Flip the Script on Aging," aimed to perpetuate a narrative that growing older is a positive in life—with these amazing 32 centenarians as terrific examples of living large, and living well.