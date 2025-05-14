Green Valley community learns about crucial support for aging adults

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As America’s population ages and the cost of long-term care continues to rise, local organizations are stepping up to ensure southern Arizona residents are informed and prepared.

In Green Valley, the Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) hosted a presentation at the United Methodist Church to educate community members on the Arizona Long-Term Care System, or ALTCS.

Fewer than 30% of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 have set aside funds for future care needs,according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The financial strain on aging adults and their families can be substantial: in-home care in Arizona costs over $6,500 per month on-average, and the average cost of nursing home care surpasses $8,000.

ALTCS is Arizona’s branch of the federal Medicaid program that provides long-term care services for low-income elderly or physically-disabled residents. The program covers a range of services, including in-home care, assisted living, adult foster care and skilled nursing facility placement.

Eligibility is based on both medical and financial need, and services are tailored to support individuals in aging where they are most comfortable — whether at home or in a care facility.

“It’s a safety net program funded by Medicaid to help with long-term care,” said Elizabeth Reeves, Director of Community Service Systems at PCOA. “People who need nursing home-level care— either in their own home or in placement like a nursing home or adult care home— can benefit.”

Reeves emphasized that many people who have worked and saved their entire lives feel conflicted about spending their savings on long-term care. “Knowing ALTCS exists can help ease some of that fear,” she added.

Harbhajan Khalsa, Director of Dementia Capable Arizona at PCOA, highlighted the importance of choice in aging.

“It’s such a crucial service,” Khalsa said. “We want people to age gracefully in place. We don’t want to unnecessarily put somebody in a facility or a position that they don’t want to be in.”

Local resident Jolene Biesecker says she attended the event to better understand her options for future care. As a former caregiver for her parents in Pennsylvania, she has seen first-hand the value of programs like ALTCS.

“It’s quite convoluted, and being a single person, it is really daunting and scary to think, ‘Am I going to be able to do that for myself when I’m of an age and in need?’” Biesecker said. “It’s something you better watch out for, because you’re going to be the one having to fund your care at some point.”

To further support the community, PCOA will begin hosting open office hours at the Green Valley Council office on South La Cañada Drive every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Starting in June, these sessions will offer personalized guidance on aging-related services, including ALTCS eligibility and application support.

PCOA also provides caregiver support groups and Memory Cafés at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley to offer resources and respite for families navigating dementia and aging care.

More information about the Arizona Long-Term Care System can be found on the AHCCCS website, and additional services offered by the Pima Council on Aging can be found on the organization’s website.