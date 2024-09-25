Knights of Columbus to host 18th annual fundraiser golf event for Santa Cruz Church

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A non-profit representing the historic Santa Cruz Church, the Knights of Columbus, is raising money to give back to the Southside community. Each year, they spread the holiday spirit by giving out Thanksgiving food boxes and Christmas gifts.

The Knights of Columbus is set to host the 18th annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 28.

“They can partake in having fun in golfing. But also, the money they're putting toward the event is going to a good cause,” said Andy Cancino, a Knights of Columbus member.

This year, they're hoping to raise enough to set some aside for costly structural repairs needed for Santa Cruz Church.

“Right now, I'm having an issue with the roof. The roof is in bad, bad shape. It needs to be replaced,” said Fermin Rivera, the maintenance man for Santa Cruz Church. “Santa Cruz Church being an old building, it takes a lot. It has a lot of aches and pains.”

The church is 106 years old, and Rivera sees the many issues that come with the need to preserve its history. As a member of Knights of Columbus, he said he hopes the church will get help in funding the repairs.

“We can make improvements for now, but we also want to make awareness in the community for any organizations that want to help out,” said Cancino.

The Knights of Columbus are hoping the upcoming event will bring attention to the need to care for the church. Anyone interested in participating can visit santacruzchurchtucson.com.