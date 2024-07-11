Friends of Aphasia helps stroke victims rebuild communication skills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An estimated 6,000 people in Pima County live with the communications disorder apashia. The majority of them have the condition as a result of a stroke.

That's where this month's Giving Project nonprofit Friends of Aphasia comes in with its Aphasia Center of Tucson, 1011 N. Craycroft Road, Suite 301.

"Aphasia is devastating. Friends of Aphasia gave me hope."

Rona Howard suffered a stroke eight years ago. She now lives with aphasia—the loss of the ability to speak, understand, read and/or write due to a stroke or brain injury.



Howard has been taking part in Friends of Aphasia programs for the last five years. She uses an app on her phone to help communicate, while also working on her verbal skills during weekly group activities.

"I can practice saying my words out loud without any judgment, only encouragement," says Howard.

She's benefiting from the nonprofit started in 2018 by Gabby Giffords and her Speech Pathologist Fabi Hirsch Kruse.

Giffords lives with aphasia following the mass shooting in 2011. Howard tells me Giffords has been an inspiration.

"She is the best. Yes. Nice and funny and good," Howard said.

Friends of Aphasia CEO Katie Ares says aphasia isn't something many people know of:

"Eighty-four percent of folks have never heard of aphasia"

Ares says that's why having Giffords as the face of the organization is so beneficial to get the word out about the disorder.

"Really means a lot and that she's willing to share her story so publicly—and make sure there are resources, especially for the folks right here in Southern Arizona," said Ares.

If you'd like to help Friends of Aphasia continue their remarkable work, you can make a donation directly through their website.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the giving project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

Giving Project: Friends of Aphasia