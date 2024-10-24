Watch Now
A 'beacon' for the Southside: Help the Giving Project support a historic landmark

The Santa Cruz Catholic Church has served the Southside community since the days when the area was still considered 'the outskirts' of Tucson. More than a century later, the building is in desperate need of repairs. Donations for this Giving Project will be used to directly fund roof repairs and electrical upgrades.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "This was the outskirts," Fr. Marcos Velasquez, pastor of the Santa Cruz Catholic Church says. "Tucson was there north and this was like at the edge of the city."

Velasquez is describing the location of Santa Cruz Catholic Church when it held its first mass in February of 1919.

Today, no longer on the outskirts, Velasquez believes the church is the heartbeat of Tucson's southside neighborhood both geographically and culturally. And in the past 105 years since that first mass, Santa Cruz Catholic Church has hosted countless baptisms, weddings and funerals.

"You see Santa Cruz rising up out of the midst of all these things and it's sort of like, like a beacon," says Velasquez.

The 90-foot bell tower is the most recognizable feature on the outside of the church.
It's on the National Register of Historic Places, and is considered the largest adobe structure ever built in Arizona.

For Director of Maintenance Fermin Rivera, working on the 105-year-old church is a labor of love.

Director of Maintenance Fermin Rivera

"This is the only church around this neighborhood that has kept the whole neighborhood together," Rivera tells me.

Rivera marvels at the beauty inside the church, especially the altar. But he knows the difficulties of maintaining a 105-year-old building, still fitted with its original electrical wiring.

While the church has multiple repairs and upgrades on its to-do list, Rivera says updating the electrical is a priority for him: "Redo the wiring, and that is definitely going to cost a lot of money."

Santa Cruz Parish has plans to repair the roof of the church and replace the original wiring with funds raised.

You can help Santa Cruz Catholic Church with the ongoing restoration and upkeep of this historic structure by donating directly to their website here, at santacruzchurchtucson.com. Just look for the green 'Donate Now' button on their page.

Staff will be tracking donations to ensure that 100% of Giving Project proceeds go into repairs and upkeep.

More about the church and its history of community service from Pat Parris:

