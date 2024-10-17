The Giving Project: Santa Cruz Church provides essential community services on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz Catholic Church has been a landmark in Tucson for more than a century.

But the church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is much more than a landmark. In many ways, it is the heart and soul of the southside and the city of South Tucson, with the parish and its members doing some much-needed work in the community.

This month, we've been showing you all of the repairs and upgrades needed at the 105-year-old Santa Cruz Catholic Church:

Giving Project: Help historic southside church update its century-old electrical system

A fixture on the Southside, the church sits on the edge of the city of South Tucson—making it a vital resource for the community.

Bob Valencia has been a member of Santa Cruz Catholic Church all of his life. He's now the treasurer for the Knights of Columbus, a group that raises money for Santa Cruz Catholic Church as well as provides outreach programs for the greater community.

"There's something about Santa Cruz that draws you, you know, it draws you," Valencia tells me. "We give back to the church, our school, our community for people that are less fortunate."

Among the programs the Knights of Columbus provides is a Thanksgiving food drive to feed dozens of Southside families in need.

Bob Valencia: "We get everything together, box it up, and take it out to the families."

Pat Parris: "It must be a special feeling?"

Bob Valencia: "Oh yeah, to see their smiles, you know, they're not expecting something."

KGUN 9 Pat Parris speaks with Knights of Columbus treasurer Bob Valencia about the church's southside community programs.

You can help Santa Cruz Catholic Church with the ongoing restoration and upkeep of this historic structure by donating directly to their website here, at santacruzchurchtucson.com. Just look for the green 'Donate Now' button on their page.

Staff will be tracking donations to ensure that 100% of Giving Project proceeds go into repairs and upkeep.