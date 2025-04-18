Autism Society hosting a dinosaur-themed fundraiser this Saturday

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is hosting its All in For Autism fundraiser this Saturday, April 19, in an event that will surely go down in prehistory.

This year's theme: Dinosaurs.

There will be a walk taking place at 10 a.m., starting in front of the Tucson Convention Center Grand Ballroom, 260 S. Church Ave., and winding through downtown and around the TCC.

Family-friendly activities at the TCC, also starting at 10 a.m., will include arts and crafts, an instrument petting zoo, storytime and more.

There will also be a resource fair, showcasing agencies and organizations serving the autistic community in Southern Arizona.

Admission to the fundraiser is a $15 donation per person. There is also a family pack for families of 5 to 10 people for a $75 donation.

They can be purchased through the society's website.

Both the single and family pack donations will get you access to the walk, and the entertainment and resource fair.

All in For Autism is the Autism Society for Southern Arizona's largest fundraiser of the year. The society relies 100% on donations and grants to provide its services.

One in 36 children in Arizona are autistic, according to the society website.