Autism advocacy at work: Experts say increase in diagnoses signals better understanding, not epidemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Brand new numbers from the CDC shows another jump in the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The report says the number of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism has jumped to 1 in 31 based on a new set of data. The previous estimate, in 2020, showed diagnoses were at from 1 in 36 among the same age group.

Autism advocates: Rising diagnoses signals better understanding, not epidemic

These numbers are not a surprise, according to the executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, Kate Elliott.

"Yes, there's definitely been an increase," Elliott told me after the new numbers were released.

Elliott says she sees the increase firsthand in her work. She's quick to point out that while the number of kids being diagnosed with ASD is on the rise, that does not mean there's some kind of epidemic spreading across the country.

"It's showing that advocacy and the work that we're doing for outreach is working. So, there's more diagnostic ability and access. That's what's increasing it," Elliott said.

National experts agree the sharp increase is related to better awareness and better access to screening and services.

"Connect to resources or find their people, find support, we're here for all of that," Elliott explained of the Autism's society's work.

Let's take a look at the CDC numbers:



2000: 1 in 150 8-year-olds were diagnosed with ASD

2018: 1 in 44 among the same age group

2020: 1 in 36

2022: 1 in 31

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is expanding its programs to meet the growing demand. That includes helping parents who may have just learned about an autism diagnosis.

The first thing parents should do?

"Take a deep breath," Elliot said. "There's nothing different about your child today than there was yesterday. They are the same human, they're still the kid that you love. We just have better tools now to understand how their brain works and how to support them."

Elliott is not only the executive director of the Autism Society, she's a mother of two children with autism. She tells me her work is to fight for understanding and support—not a cure.

"Foundationally-based, science-based research: that's going to help improve the lives of autistic people. We don't want to cure autism, we don't want to get rid of it," she told me. "We're very proud of ourselves. We just need more support."

