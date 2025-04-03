Creating a space for everyone: Autism Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month, our KGUN 9 Giving Project spotlights a Southern Arizona Nonprofit and the amazing work these organizations do in our community.

National Autism Acceptance month falls in April, and this month we are once again focusing on the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

"There's no look of autism. Even my children are complete opposites in every possible way, but they're both autistic," Kate Elliott, executive director of the Autism Society, told me when we first met in 2023.

Today, Elliott and the Autism Society are in a new location on Speedway in Midtown. It's a space that's able to handle the growing need for autism-related programming and community engagement in the Tucson area.

"We want everybody to have a space where they know they can be welcome and meet other people like them, who understand what they're going through," Elliott explained. "Autistic people tend to get along better with each other. Just kind of on the same wavelength."

That includes support groups for parents who have autistic children.

According to the CDC, a study of autism prevalence in a population of 8-year-old children showed 1-in-36 have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). That number is up from 1-in-44 in 2018.

Serving 7,000 people each year, the Autism Society of Southern Arizona offers programs for all age groups. Elliott has plans to add even more programs for young people with autism at the new location.

KGUN 9 David Rivera, left, plays an arcade game with his brother Noah Allen in a common area of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, 2302 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 112.

"We have a big room over there we want to turn into an arcade space."

Elliott is also adding more activities for adults with ASD, a group whose population is growing here in the Tucson area.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona

"It's become my new mantra: 100% of autistic kids become autistic adults," she tells me. "So we have to be prepared to support them as well."

Through the Giving Project, we hope to bring awareness and help the Autism Society of Southern Arizona keep up with that growing need.

"We are completely dependent on donations and grants to keep running. So, support from the community is so vital," Elliott said.

You can help the Autism Society of Southern Arizona with its mission of creating connections and empowering members of the autism community with resources by donating directly to the society's website.

The Autism Society's annual fundraising event, All in for Autism, will be taking place later this month.

Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.