Wild horse rescue hopes new 'Healing by Way of Horse' program will help sanctuary grow

PEARCE, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month's KGUN 9 giving project nonprofit is dedicated to saving wild horses in our state.

Moksha Sanctuary near Pearce in Cochise County is currently home to 23 wild horses. With your help, they hope to expand that number—and expand the programs they offer.

"A lot of people like me that are doing their best to try to get the word out there and also save them at the same time."

Crystal Field, Moksha Sanctuary's executive director, is getting the word out about Arizona's wild horses and their dwindling numbers. She saves them from an uncertain future by bringing them to her southeastern Arizona sanctuary.

Field would like to add to the number of rescued horses the sanctuary houses, and she has plans to begin a program for people to interact with them.

"'Healing by way of Horse', for PTSD, veterans or just like anyone who needs to feel the healing power of horses, which is something I strongly believe in," said Field, explaining her plans to me.

The Giving Project: Moksha Sanctuary wants people to 'Heal by way of Horse'

Field also tells me she needs help realizing this dream.

She believes that with the 'Healing by way of Horse' program incorporating these majestic mustangs, Moksha Sanctuary will then be able to generate revenue and become self-sufficient.

"Really just helping us with donations to get that up and running so that we can become self-sufficient and expand and rescue more," said Field.

You can donate to Moksha Sanctuary through its website or Instagram account, @moksha_sanctuary.

Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.

MORE ABOUT MOKSHA SANCTUARY:

The Giving Project: Moksha Sanctuary