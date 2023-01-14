Visit the African American Museum of Southern Arizona for its public opening ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just ahead of MLK Day, the public will be able to visit the newest museum on the University of Arizona Campus.

The African American Museum of Southern Arizona calls the Student Union Memorial Center home, but before it fully opens to the public, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will commemorate the occasion on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - noon.

The 1,100-square-foot space is the vision-turned-reality for co-founding Executive Director Beverely Elliott and her husband, former Wildcat Basketball star, Bob Elliott.

The pair says the museum opened as a virtual experience first, operating online-only beginning in 2021, after their 7-year-old grandson expressed interest in visiting a museum that preserved the history and told the stories of "people that are like me."

