Tucson's MLK march and celebration return to in-person format

In the video player above: Arizona Serve hosts 'day of service' in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and previous MLK Day celebrations in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's annual parade and celebration in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is returning after two years of virtual celebrations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are honoring the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Pastor D. Grady Scott.

"While we have made great progress as a nation, we still have not yet seen Dr. King's dream become a reality. As our nation becomes more and more divided, I believe that events like this offer opportunities of hope," Scott continued.

MLK Celebration 2023

Scott is chairperson of this year's festivities, and he says he hopes to see large numbers on Monday, Jan. 16 similar to those that turned out for the annual march and park celebrations of years past.

"I hope the community will turn out for this great event. We typically have 500 or more participants, counting the people who participate in the parade and those who come to the festivities," said Scott.

The day begins with attendees gathering at MLK, Jr. Way—U of A Tech Park at the bridge on Kino Parkway and 36th Street—and marching together at 8 a.m. to convene the celebration at Reid Park's band shell.

In the past, participants have often brought their own signs commemorating King or advocating for equality to carry as part of the procession.

The celebration at Reid Park runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and will include live performances and food.

"Tucson has a great track record of participation in the parade. I look forward to the same participation this year," Scott said.