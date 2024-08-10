Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

The Giving Project: GAP Ministries receives $25,000 donation from Tucson business

GAP Ministries, an organization, based in Tucson, a nonprofit with the mission of helping foster kids and feeding those in need in Tucson.
Posted
and last updated

Dennis Arnold, owner of Barrios Brewing, announced they will be donating $25,000 to GAP Ministries, a nonprofit with the mission of helping foster kids and feeding those in need in Tucson.

GAP Ministries is KGUN's August Giving Project. Barrio Brewing will increase the amount to $32,500 if the community can match the original donation.

AUGUST GIVING PROJECT:

August Giving Project 2024: GAP Ministries continues to serve Tucsonans, despite $250,000 in monsoon damage

You can donate to GAP Ministries here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1,745.00 - July 2024

TOTAL TO DATE - $105,638.97

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS