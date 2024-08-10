The Giving Project: GAP Ministries receives $25,000 donation from Tucson business

Dennis Arnold, owner of Barrios Brewing, announced they will be donating $25,000 to GAP Ministries, a nonprofit with the mission of helping foster kids and feeding those in need in Tucson.

GAP Ministries is KGUN's August Giving Project. Barrio Brewing will increase the amount to $32,500 if the community can match the original donation.

AUGUST GIVING PROJECT:

